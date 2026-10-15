The Texans ruled out Dell (knee) for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Currently in the midst of his second week of practicing with the Texans after having his 21-day evaluation window opened Oct. 7, Dell has taken a notable step forward in his recovery from a severe left knee injury by turning in back-to-back full sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Though the Texans won't bring him back from injured reserve for the London game, Dell stands a strong chance of being activated ahead of the team's Oct. 25 matchup with the Giants and seeing his first game action since December 2024 if he can continue to practice without restrictions next week.