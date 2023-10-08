Dell (concussion) has been ruled out for a return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Dell was presumably diagnosed with a brain injury after he exited the contest late in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion when he hit his head on the turf while reeling in a catch. He'll finish the game with three catches for 57 yards on four targets. The rookie receiver out of Houston will now look to clear the five-step concussion protocol ahead of the Texans' next game Oct. 15 versus the Saints.