Gipson (hip/wrist) will play in Sunday's clash against the Colts.

Gipson actually regressed this week from full practice to limited practice sessions, but as evidenced by this news, wasn't a huge cause for concern. Now that he's officially active, look for him to assume his starting role at free safety with Justin Reid patrolling the strong safety position.

