Texans' Tashaun Gipson: Active Thursday night
Gipson (back) is active for Thursday night's game against the Colts.
Gipson gave it a go last week and despite still feeling the effects of the injury will start at free safety in Week 12 for Houston. He currently has 29 tackles (20 solo) and two interceptions on the year.
