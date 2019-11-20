Play

Gipson (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Colts.

The Texans will already be without starting strong safety Justin Reid (concussion), and they'll be missing their free safety if Gipson isn't ready for Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. A.J. Moore and Jahleel Addae are waiting in the wings if that's the case.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories