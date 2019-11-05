Gipson (back) said he will return after the Texans' Week 10 bye, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gipson has missed two games due to the injury and has the luxury of a bye week to fully recover. While players' public assessments of their own recoveries are not always accurate, Jahleel Addae is likely headed back to a depth role as soon as Week 11 against Baltimore.

