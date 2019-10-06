Play

Gipson (wrist/hip) is active for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

Gipson will avoid missing his first game since the 2015 season. He has played every defensive snap so far this year, so he's expected to continue his full workload considering he was a full participant in every practice this week.

