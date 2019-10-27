Gipson (back) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Raiders.

Gipson joins fellow secondary mates Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby on the sidelines, with both of those players sitting with hamstring issues. Gipson has done an impressive job against opposing tight ends this season, so his absence is especially concerning with the Raiders' Darren Waller in town.

