Gipson (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts.

Gipson had just gotten healthy after dealing with hip and wrist injuries, but as evidenced by this news, is dealing with a new ailment. As long as he's sidelined, look for Jahleel Addae to assume the starting role at the free safety position.

