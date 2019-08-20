Gipson was absent from Tuesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gipson's absence could just simply be a day off, but given the lack of clarity it will be something to keep an eye on in the immediate future. The veteran safety joined the Texans this offseason after spending his first seven years with the Browns and Jaguars. Health has never been much of a concern for him, as he has not missed a game since 2015. He is expected to be Houston's starting free safety come Week 1.