Gipson made five tackles (three solo) and had an interception in Sunday's road win against the Chiefs.

Gipson tied for the lead in tackles for the first time this season, and picked off an over-thrown pass that was originally ruled pass interference, but later stood as an interception. The 29-year-old now has two picks this season to go along with 24 tackles. He and the rest of the secondary will face a solid matchup against the Colts coming off their bye for Week 7.