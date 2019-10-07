Texans' Tashaun Gipson: Puts cap on win
Gipson had three tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 53-32 win over the Falcons in Week 5.
Gipson sealed the win when he picked off Matt Ryan's errant throw intended for Austin Hooper in stride, avoided a couple of would-be tacklers, and outraced Atlanta's offensive linemen to the end zone. It was the 28-year-old safety's third touchdown of his career and first since 2014 when Gipson was a member of the Browns. In his first season with Houston, Gipson has played every defensive snap and has 19 tackles through five games.
