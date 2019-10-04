Play

Gipson (wrist/hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

Gipson was a full participant in every practice this week, so unless he suffers a setback he's expected to suit up Sunday. The 29-year-old has played every defensive snap this year, but his backup, Jahleel Addae, has plenty of starting experience as well if Gipson can't go.

