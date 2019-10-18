Play

Gipson (hip/wrist) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Gipson began the week as a full participant in practice, but he's now logged two consecutive limited sessions. If the 29-year-old were forced to miss any time, Jahleel Addae and Mike Adams would be candidates to play increased roles on defense in Houston's secondary.

