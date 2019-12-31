Play

Gipson (lower back) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to Wilson, Gipson aggravated a transverse process fracture in his lower back while playing in Sunday's game against Tennessee. The 29-year-old originally suffered the injury in Week 7 but also dealt with hip and wrist injuries throughout the season. The Wyoming product finishes 2019 with 51 tackles (37 solo), eight pass breakups, and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

