Play

Gipson (back/wrist) is active for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Ravens.

Gipson was though to be trending in the right direction in practice this week, and this report confirms he'll make his return from a two-game absence. The veteran safety's presence will be especially valued versus a dynamic Ravens offense helmed by Lamar Jackson and featuring speed threat Marquise Brown.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories