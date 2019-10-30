Gipson (back/wrist/hip) will practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gipson is battling an assortment of injuries, but coach Bill O'Brien believes he'll be a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. He still has two days of practice left to shake the injuries entirely, although it appears he'll at least carry an injury tag into the contest.

