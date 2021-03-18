Thomas signed a two-year contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Thomas spent the last three seasons in Cleveland but never made a true impact until injuries piled up in the team's secondary last year. The 25-year-old recorded 30 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble across 203 defensive snaps. Thomas is unproven in coverage and will need to compete to rise past a special-teams role.
More News
-
Browns' Tavierre Thomas: Will hit open market•
-
Browns' Tavierre Thomas: Records sack in fill-in role•
-
Browns' Tavierre Thomas: Handling kick returns•
-
Browns' Tavierre Thomas: Active Sunday against Atlanta•
-
Browns' Tavierre Thomas: Active Sunday•
-
Browns' Tavierre Thomas: Listed as questionable•