Thomas signed a two-year contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thomas spent the last three seasons in Cleveland but never made a true impact until injuries piled up in the team's secondary last year. The 25-year-old recorded 30 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble across 203 defensive snaps. Thomas is unproven in coverage and will need to compete to rise past a special-teams role.

