Thomas (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Falcons.
Thomas missed the last two weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken hand sustained in Week 2 against the Colts. He appears to be over the injury after practicing in full this week but will sit out an additional game. Grayland Arnold is set to see extended work at corner behind Steven Nelson and Ka'dar Hollman.
