Thomas pulled his quadriceps and is out indefinitely, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
After solidifying himself as a special-teams ace early in his career, Thomas signed with the Texans last year and served as the team's nickelback, totaling a career-high 86 tackles and two interceptions. His absence will likely heat up competition in Houston's secondary, which features plenty of unproven talent.
