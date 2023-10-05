Thomas (hand) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
The Texans' nickel cornerback, Thomas missed the previous two games with injury but appears ready to return against the Falcons this Sunday. Thomas has recorded 13 tackles and one forced fumble on 83 defensive snaps this season.
