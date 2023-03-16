The Texans resigned Thomas on a one-year, $3 million deal Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Thomas appeared in just 10 games last season, spending the first seven weeks on IR with a quadriceps injury. The veteran corner finished the season with 41 tackles (23 solo), one pass defensed and two forced fumbles. Thomas will likely find himself in a rotational role once again heading into the 2023 campaign.
