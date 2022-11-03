Thomas (quadriceps) was activated to the Texans' 53-man roster Thursday.
Thomas spent the first seven weeks of the season on Houston's IR with a quadriceps injury before being designated to return to practice last Wednesday. Now, the second-year cornerback will be available to suit up for the first heading into Thursday's game against the Eagles. Thomas played 618 defensive snaps and collected 86 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions over 17 games with the Texans last season, and he could play a prominent reserve role if Desmond King (knee) is held out against Philadelphia.
