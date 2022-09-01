Thomas (quadriceps) was placed on the Texans' injured reserve Thursday.
Thomas has been sidelined indefinitely with a strained quadriceps since Aug. 17, and he will now be forced to remain out through at least the first four games of the regular season. The 26-year-old cornerback recorded 86 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions over 17 games with Houston last year, and he is likely expected to play a major role once again when healthy in 2022. Until Thomas returns, Desmond King and Isaac Yiadom should see increased usage in the Texans' secondary.
