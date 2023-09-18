Thomas suffered a broken hand during Sunday's 31-20 loss versus Indianapolis and will undergo surgery to repair it, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports.
It's not clear for how long, but it seems likely that Thomas will miss some time as he works through the issue. In the meantime, Shaquill Griffin will probably see increased playing time.
More News
-
Texans' Tavierre Thomas: Re-signs with Houston•
-
Texans' Tavierre Thomas: Restored to active roster•
-
Texans' Tavierre Thomas: Returns to practice•
-
Texans' Tavierre Thomas: Shifted to IR•
-
Texans' Tavierre Thomas: Out indefinitely with pulled quad•
-
Texans' Tavierre Thomas: Has strong first season in Houston•