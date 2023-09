Thomas (hand) is expected to miss the Texans' Week 3 matchup with the Jaguars, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thomas suffered a broken hand in Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Colts and it comes as no surprise that he's set to miss Week 3. It's unclear exactly how long the cornerback could be sidelined for, but in the meantime, Shaquill Griffin will likely see an increase in his workload.