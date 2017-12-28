Heinicke (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Heinicke sustained a concussion during Monday's loss to the Steelers while starting signal caller T.J. Yates was being evaluated for a head injury of his own. While Yates was cleared to return to the game, Heinicke was not. The Texans expressed concern over the latter's availability for Sunday's season finale by bringing back quarterback Josh Johnson, who spent time with the Texans in November.