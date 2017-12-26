Texans' Taylor Heinicke: Out with concussion
Heinicke suffered a concussion in Monday's game against the Steelers and will not return.
Heinicke had just been promoted to the active roster prior to Week 15. He will enter the concussion protocol. Braxton Miller is the Texans' emergency QB should anything befall T.J. Yates.
More News
-
Texans' Taylor Heinicke: Promoted to active roster•
-
Taylor Heinicke: Set for backup role with Houston in Week 15•
-
Taylor Heinicke: Joins Houston's practice squad•
-
Taylor Heinicke: Joins Patriots' practice squad•
-
Taylor Heinicke: Reaches injury settlement with Vikings•
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Reverts to IR•
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...