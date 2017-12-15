Heinicke has been promoted to the 53-man roster, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Heinicke will back up T.J. Yates this week against the Jaguars. This move has been in the works all week and became finalized when the Texans confirmed Tom Savage (concussion) would be unavailable.

