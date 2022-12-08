The Texans claimed Stallworth off waivers from Kansas City on Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stallworth becomes part of the defensive tackle rotation in the Texans' 4-3 alignment, joining Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez, Kurt Hinish and Thomas Booker. Houston released Michael Dwumfour to make room for Stallworth, who logged 53 snaps and four tackles over six games with the Chiefs.
