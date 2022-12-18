Houston placed Stallworth (calf) on injured reserve Saturday.
Stallworth had already been ruled out for Week 15 with a calf injury, but he'll now be sidelined for at least four games due to the issue, which will end his 2022 campaign. Across seven games (six with Kansas City and one with Houston), the fifth-year defensive tackle totaled eight tackles across 70 defensive snaps.
