Stallworth (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Stallworth began the week by practicing in limited fashion but was unable to participate in any capacity the last two days. He made his debut with Houston in Week 14 and played 20 defensive snaps while tallying four total tackles.
