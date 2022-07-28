Quitoriano (undisclosed) was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list by the Texans on Tuesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's unclear for what reason Quitoriano will start the first training camp of his career on the PUP list, but he is still eligible to practice and play at any point this preseason. When healthy, the fifth-round pick out of Oregon State should compete for a depth role at tight end behind Brevin Jordan and Pharaoh Brown heading into the regular season.