Quitoriano underwent an MRI on Monday and was diagnosed with a hyperextended knee and bruised quadriceps following his early exit from Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Texans are viewing Quitoriano as day-to-day at this stage, with his status for this Sunday's game against the Jaguars likely to hinge on how he fares in practices Wednesday through Friday. If the rookie is forced to miss time, the Texans would likely turn to Jordan Akins and Brevin Jordan as their main pass-catching tight ends, while O.J. Howard could factor back into the mix as a run blocker after he was a healthy inactive for two of the team's last three contests.