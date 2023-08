Quitoriano (quadriceps) has been running and is closing in on a return from the active/PUP list, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Quitoriano was placed on the active/PUP list to begin camp after pulling his quadriceps in summer workouts, but the tight end is eligible to be activated at any time. Once he returns to practice, Quitoriano could benefit from additional reps while Dalton Schultz (ribs) and Brevin Jordan (hamstring) work their way back from their respective injuries.