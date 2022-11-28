Quitoriano caught two of two targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Dolphins in Week 12.
Quitoriano led Houston's tight ends in snaps for a second consecutive game, establishing himself as the starter. Jordan Akins is the one with the most fantasy potential, but Quitoriano is the more trusted blocker on a team that wants to run more than pass. It's conceivable the Texans re-introduce Brevin Jordan -- inactive for three straight weeks -- but that playing time would likely come at the expense of O.J. Howard.
