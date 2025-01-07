The Texans announced Tuesday that Quitoriano (knee) has had his 21-day window to return from IR opened.
Quitoriano will have a 21-day window to practice without counting against the active roster, during which time he can be brought off IR if deemed healthy. That makes Saturday's wild-card round playoff game against the Chargers his next chance to retake the field.
