Quitoriano (calf) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Chargers.
Quitoriano, who missed the final five games of the regular season, was designated for return during the practice week leading up to Saturday's playoff game. With Quitoriano unavailable, Cade Stover and Irv Smith will operate as the backups to starting tight end Dalton Schultz.
