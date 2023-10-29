Quitoriano (groin) is questionable to return for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Quitoriano has provided the Texans with depth at tight end behind Dalton Schultz while also playing on special teams. If Quitoriano is unable to return, that would leave Houston with just Schultz at tight end for the rest of the contest.
More News
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Makes first catch since Week 1•
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Untargeted in win•
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Targeted once in win•
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Makes preseason debut•
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Activated from PUP list•
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Close to returning•