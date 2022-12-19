Quitoriano caught one of two targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs in Week 15.

Both of Quitoriano's targets were in the red zone, and he caught his second touchdown of the season. He missed the first seven games with a knee injury, but has seen his playing time increase since being activated Week 9. Quitoriano has been Houston's tight end leader in playing time the last five weeks. It hasn't translated into much production -- eight targets, three catches, 28 yards -- but the rookie fifth-round draft pick figures to maintain his starting role over the final three games.