Quitoriano (knee) is not listed on the Texans' injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Colts, Mark Lane of USA Today reports.

Quitoriano is coming off a one-game absence after hyperextending his knee in the Texans' Week 16 19-14 victory over the Titans. His absence from the injury report indicates he is on track to resume his usual role backing up Jordan Akins at tight end in Sunday's regular-season finale.