Quitoriano (groin) is fully healthy and does not carry an injury designation Wednesday, ahead of the start of training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Quitoriano will be active and practicing for the start of training camp, per Wilson. After being limited to seven games in 2023 before undergoing groin surgery, Quitoriano will now have a chance to compete for a rotational role at tight end during camp. He adds value to Houston's offense as a blocker.