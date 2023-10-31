The Texans are expected to place Quitoriano on injured reserve after he suffered a groin injury in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Quitoriano has split his snaps this season between special teams and on offense as a depth tight end behind Dalton Schultz. With Quitoriano expected to miss time to recover from his groin injury and Brevin Jordan (foot) also set to sit out with a plantar fasciitis issue, the Texans could look to add a tight end to their active roster prior to their Week 9 game against the Buccaneers.