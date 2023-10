Quitoriano caught his lone target for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Falcons in Week 5.

Quitoriano made his first catch since Week 1 on just his third target of the season. Houston's tight ends garnered a season-high 11 targets in the loss, but 10 of them went to starter Dalton Schultz. Quitoriano will continue on as the top backup ahead of Brevin Jordan, who played just two snaps Sunday.