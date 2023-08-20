Quitoriano caught one of three targets for 14 yards in Saturday's 28-3 preseason loss to Miami.

Quitoriano made his preseason debut after being removed from the active/PUP list last week. All of his target activity came in the fourth quarter Saturday, which suggests a minor role for the tight end, but Quitoriano was used in a goal-line package on Hosuton's opening possession. Brevin Jordan's continued absence due to a hamstring injury opens the door for Quitoriano to become the primary backup to Dalton Schultz.