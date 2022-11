Quitoriano was not targeted over 27 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10.

After scoring a touchdown in his season debut Week 9, Quitoriano was given more snaps -- up from 18 -- but it didn't translate into targets. An interesting development, however, was that Brevin Jordan was made a healthy inactive, suggesting Quitoriano may be one of the three active tight ends on the roster going forward.