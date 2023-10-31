The Texans placed Quitoriano (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Quitoriano, who sustained the injury in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers, will now have to sit out for at least the next four games and will be eligible to return against the Broncos on Dec. 3. In a corresponding move, the Texans signed tight end Eric Saubert off the Cowboys' practice squad.
