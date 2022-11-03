Quitoriano (knee) will be added to the 53-man roster Thursday, Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com reports.
Quitoriano is expected to make his NFL debut Thursday against the Eagles. The rookie, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft, has been recovering from a knee injury suffered during training camp. How big of a role he may see out of the gate is hard to say, as currently Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins seem to be in a three-way timeshare at the position.
