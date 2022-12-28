Quitoriano (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
An MRI on Monday revealed Quitoriano hyperextended his knee and bruised his quadriceps following an early exit from last week's loss to the TItans. While the rookie tight end avoided structural damage, he may be sidelined for at least one contest. However, he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the Texans need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville.
