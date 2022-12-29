Quitoriano (knee/quadriceps) was spotted working off to the side during the open portion of Thursday's session and is expected to be listed as a non-participant on the Texans' second Week 17 practice report, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Though the rookie tight end avoided any structural damage after exiting early in the Texans' Week 16 win over the Titans, he hyperextended his right knee and bruised his quadriceps. The Texans are considering Quitoriano day-to-day with his pair of injuries, but after failing to practice in any fashion so far this week, he'll need to log some on-field activity Friday to have a legitimate chance at suiting up Sunday against Jacksonville.